Sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner feature in a bizarre old Kanye West music video

They didn’t want us to see it but director Eli Russell Linnetz has finally leaked a three-year-old bizarre music video for ‘Feel Me’, Kanye West's 2017 track with Tyga.

The music video features sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in thongs with heels and monster trucks that cruise around them.

The music video was never released before but it has now found its way to the internet with the production cost estimated to have been a million dollars.

In an absurd fashion, the video also has an ending that will leave you confused as Kim Kardashian is seen sitting with her legs wide open, giving birth to an adult Kylie. Shortly after the video was released, it was removed from Eli Russell Linnetz’ YouTube page.

Another dramatic thing was Kylie Jenner’s transformation as a platinum pixie cut wig in what seems like a cut similar to what her mother Kris Jenner likes. The video starts with Kylie stepping onto a dark, muddy race track while a monster truck with 'Calabasas' written on the side skids around in circles. At the time that the video was filmed, Kylie was in a relationship with rapper Tyga, who is featured on Kanye’s track.