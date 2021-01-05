Rowan Atkinson finds playing Mr Bean exhausting: I don't much enjoy playing him

Actor Rowan Atkinson who is most popular for his role in and as Mr Bean is done with this character for good as he says playing it has been “exhausting” for him. He also spoke about the online cancel culture that he thinks is the “digital equivalent of the medieval mob.”

In an interview with the Radio Times, he also said social media has widened divisions in society and lowered tolerance.

Rowan Atkinson said, 'The problem we have online is that an algorithm decides what we want to see, which ends up creating a simplistic, binary view of society. It becomes a case of either you're with us or against us. And if you're against us, you deserve to be 'cancelled' It's important that we're exposed to a wide spectrum of opinion, but what we have now is the digital equivalent of the medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn. 'So it is scary for anyone who's a victim of that mob and it fills me with fear about the future.”

On his role as Mr Bean and his social presence, Rowan said, “It's very pleasing that people want to connect with Mr Bean, but I have no desire to have any presence on social media. What happens there is a sideshow in my world.”

In the interview, Rowan Atkinson also talked about the possible return of Blackadder - and opened up about his dislike of playing Mr Bean. “Having made an animated TV series, we're now in the foothills of developing an animated movie for Mr Bean - it's easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually,” he said.

“I don't much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it.,” he said.