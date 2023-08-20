Why scalp care is as important as skincare? Expert answers

Scalp care is crucial when it comes to maintaining healthy hair! Each scalp is quite unique and it's essential to use treatments and components that are suitable for your scalp type. For instance, persons with psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis frequently experience greasiness and scaliness in their scalps. For them, substances like salicylic acid and ketoconazole can be beneficial. Similarly, products with components like hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and glycerine can be beneficial for people with a very dry scalp.

Sometimes the scalp can be greasy while the hair is oily, and vice versa. Therefore, various products may be needed for the scalp and hair at different stages. Additionally, it's crucial to keep the scalp clean. You must wash it at least twice a week. If you have an extremely greasy or oily scalp, you can wash your scalp more regularly to maintain its health and sanitary conditions.

Also, it's important is stay hydrated. The natural pH levels of the scalp can go out of equilibrium, which can result in issues like dandruff and itching. A steady environment is maintained by using pH-balanced treatments on the scalp, which lowers the risks of such concerns. Additionally, a moisturised scalp dodges dryness, flakiness, and irritation.

Hair loss and scalp health are strongly related. DHT, a hormone that causes hair loss, can build up on the scalp and have an impact on follicles. Regular scalp care can reduce DHT accumulation, potentially reducing the process of hair loss.

The effectiveness of hair care products is also supported by good scalp care. The effects of conditioners and treatments are increased when the scalp is clean and balanced. Additionally, it avoids product buildup that might weigh the hair down.

Care for the scalp might have emotional advantages in addition to physical ones. Having a problematic scalp may be uncomfortable and embarrassing. Contrarily, a healthy scalp increases self-esteem and confidence since hair feels and looks better. Each day, three to four litres of water should be consumed. It's essential to monitor your weight, exercise frequently, consume quality omega-3 fatty acids, and include proteins in your diet.

Making scalp care a priority is an easy yet effective approach to guarantee the health of your hair and also boost your confidence.

(Inputs by Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, M.D. Dermatologist, Founder of Elements of Aesthetics)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE