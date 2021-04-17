Suki Waterhouse new picture fuel in romance rumours with Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson and model Suki Waterhouse romance rumours are again in the news.



The lovers try to keep their relationship private although they both have been spotted now and then on a walk on the London streets. And looks like Suki's romance with the 'Batman' star is getting stronger.



The couple took the headlines after Suki posted a picture of herself but what attracted fans' eyes was the background.



In the picture, fans spotted a frame kept in her bookshelves at the back in which the couple can be seen cuddling up and everyone is thinking that the two lovebirds in the picture are Suki and Robert. Fans were quick to react to the photo and commented GUYS LOOK AT PICTURE FRAMES OMGG," one follower wrote.

The couple has been making headlines for their relationship for two years now, as they were first spotted together in July 2018, while they were kissing on the streets of London.



As per the recent reports, the couple is willing to take the next step in their relationship. A source told E! News, "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush, and Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."



"They are a really good match," the insider added. "They have both been spending time in the U.K. together during this last year and their relationship is stronger than ever."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Robert will be seen taking over the role of the Caped Crusader in the DC reboot titled 'The Batman' and as wrapped its production. He was last seen in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'.