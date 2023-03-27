Authentic human connection opens doors and manifests success

I have always been someone who asks a lot of questions and the biggest and most profound question of them all is, "What is the key to a happy life?" The answer turned out to be both simple and profound when I realised that only meaningful and long-lasting relationships can enrich and anchor us in true happiness. I also discovered in this quest that only authentic human connections can open doors and manifest success and relationships if nurtured and sustained over a period of time, can create magical opportunities in our personal and professional lives.



I also started researching the subject of networking and figured that most of the books available have in fact approached it from a transactional mindset of, “You scratch my back and I will scratch yours." I wanted to change the narrative and approach it from the perspective of generously investing in relationships and functioning from a giver's mindset. But this attitudinal shift cannot be superficial, and we need to change our lens when we meet someone and must reach out to them with a genuine and sincere approach. We should always ask what we can do for someone rather than always calculate what they can do for us. In the book The Human Connect, I have given several examples and shared stories to illustrate this point.



From what I have personally learned, I can say with confidence that if we apply the principles of generosity in our day-to-day life, we will become a human magnet and golden doors of opportunities will open and take us beyond our wildest dreams.



Another important aspect of self-growth is the importance of recognising our own strengths and limitations because once we become cognizant of what is holding us back and what can propel us in the direction of our dreams, we can change ourselves for the better and this will shift our vibrational energy. It will help us to forge stronger and more fulfilling business and personal relationships.



The book expands upon how simple things like remembering names, the art of effective listening, better body language, making the effort to stay in touch, etc can serve as a navigation guide in the world and work as an effective self-help tool kit to help us focus on things that really matter.



Finally, through this book, I wanted to address the lack of organic human connections among the youth who see everything through a digital lens. I needed to address how AI-powered tools like Chat GPT, social media platforms, and cell phones are creating distance between people, undermining relationships, and creating silos where everyone feels isolated. Hyper-dependency on the digital world also shrinks our attention spans and wires them to the need for instant gratification.



This is one of the reasons why I have made it a point to write the book in a crisp and appealing manner. It is a simple and fast read and after each chapter, offers practical mantras which empower us in our daily life. If a reader follows even 20 % of these principles, they will be able to work towards a more cohesive, well-balanced life where success and happiness are inclusive and rooted in the ideals of generosity, gratitude, empathy, and social responsibility.