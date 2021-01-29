'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season to air in March

It's going to be an end of an era and the 20th and the final season of the hugely popular series 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' will premiere in March.

E! Network announced that the final season will premiere on March 18 and shared a teaser of the show on social media on Friday.



"We just wanted to tell you in person that we won't be going forward with filming the show anymore," an emotional Kris Jenner tells the production crew in the teaser posted on the network's official Instagram page.



"I just want you to know that we really appreciate you guys. Each and every one of you, "adds Kim Kardashian West in tears.



Kardashian-Jenner family announced their franchise would be coming to an end last year in September.

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' debuted in 2007 and turned the family into global celebrities with huge business empire. They are some of the most followed individuals on social media.



After the upcoming season, the Kardashian-Jenner family will be heading to OTT platform Hulu under a new deal.



Details about the project have not been disclosed, but parent company Disney has announced that the content featuring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, would start airing later this year.