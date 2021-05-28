Watch 'Old' trailer: M. Night Shyamalan's film will give you the creeps thinking of a beach

Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ just released.

The plot revolves around an inter-generational family which decides to spend their day quietly on a secluded beach full of sunshine with the sea lapping up in front of them. As the day progress, the family starts to find some lost objects on the beach soon to be accompanied by a floating dead body of a child in the water.

As the panic strikes, parents see that within minutes their children have aged decades and nobody seems to understand why. Everybody is ageing rapidly and a woman is about to deliver a baby while getting impregnated minutes ago. The family now must find a way to leave the beach or understand the reason for them being there.

‘Old’ stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, and Emun Elliott.

Watch the trailer here:

Shyamalan produced the film with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock.

The film will release on July 23, 2021.

