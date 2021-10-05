Nafessa Williams roped in for Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Nafessa Williams will play the role of Robyn Crawford in the next ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’. The film is a biopic on the life of late musical icon Whitney Houston.

Nafessa will play the role of Crawford after Moses Ingram stepped away from the film recently.

Whitney Hosuton biopic also features Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie, who will play John and Cissy Houston.

The leading role will be taken up by Naomi Ackie who will play Whitney Houston in the musical biopic that is being directed by Kasi Lemmons. The screenplay will be penned by Anthony McCarten.

For those unversed, Crawford was singer Whitney Houston’s longtime assistant who would later become Houston’s creative director while also remaining one of her closest friends.

Sony and TriStar Pictures will release the film in theaters on December 23, 2022.

Emily Ratajkowski claims she was touched inappropriately by Robin Thicke

Whitney Houston is the most awarded female music artist of all time and is one of the bestselling recording artists of all time, selling more than 200 million records worldwide. Houston won six Grammys, 16 Billboard Music Awards, 22 American Music Awards and two Emmy Awards, among many others. Houston made her acting debut with the romantic thriller film The Bodyguard.

In 2020, Whitney was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and became the first black artist to have three RIAA Diamond Awards.