/James Bond final screen tests set to be held in London; Callum Turner & Jack Lowden in final race

The world will very soon get its new 007. Years after Daniel Craig waved goodbye to the iconic role, everyone is waiting to find out which actor will get the licence to kill.

After years of waiting, it now seems the search for James Bond will finally wrap up soon, as the screen test for the next 007 will reportedly take place this weekend.

Three actors in the final race for 007

If reports are to be believed, the race to choose the next Mr Bond has narrowed down to three actors, and two of the known faces who will be giving the test will be actor Callum Turner and Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden.

It has been said that at least three actors are part of this screen test. Who the third actor is, has not yet been revealed.

Auditions for the next Bond are said to have taken place over the summer, and the names that were shortlisted were: Jack Barton, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal and Harris Dickinson.

Elordi, known for his role in Euphoria and Frankenstein, reportedly will not be testing for the iconic role this weekend.

Callum Turner leading the race

In the race to become the next 007, the one ahead in the list is Callum, husband of popstar Dua Lipa. His name has been among the top finalists for a while now.The 36-year-old shot to fame with his performance in Queen and Country (2014). Earlier this year, sources told The Mail on Sunday that Callum has been blabbing and telling his friend that he's the next Bond.

One source close to Callum said: 'He's been blabbing all over town. Callum is the new Bond, it's been confirmed. Everyone in his circle is talking about it. It's the worst-kept secret going.'

Most recently, he starred in the romantic comedy One Night Only alongside Monica Barbaro. The plus point the actor also has is that he's the bookies' favourite in the James Bond race.

How will the final screen tests be conducted?

There is not much information about how these tests will be carried out, but sources say that three components- stunts, camera presence and dialogue — will be part of it. This also happened last time when Craig was chosen to be the next Bond At that time, the full hair, makeup and a full camera and sound crew on a set.

Henry Cavill was the top contestant vying for the role, but Craig emerged as the winner and got the role and appeared as Bond from 2006's Casino Royale until 2021's No Time To Die.

Earlier, Variety also reported that the casting process is about to complete with the screen test kicking off on Friday (23.10.26), and now the new claims confirms the news.

''The crowning of the next James Bond is upon us. Final screen tests for Amazon MGM Studios' new 007 are set to happen in the next week... beginning as early as Friday.'' Variety reported.

''Though who exactly will test is up in the air, Callum Turner and Jack Lowden appear to be in the mix,'' a source said.

The details about the future James Bond movie have been kept a secret. But what is confirmed is that it will be directed by Denis Villeneuve (Dune) and written by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight.