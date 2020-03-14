From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ajay Devgn, Bollywood celebrities pour wishes on Aamir Khan's 55th birthday

As Aamir Khan turned 55 today, Bollywood celebrities from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana took social media to share their heart-warming wishes for the actor.



Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently made her Instagram debut wished him by sharing a picture of Aamir in which he is sleeping. She captioned the post, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan`s... pillow!".

Aamir received birthday greetings from Ajay Devgn on Twitter as he called the actor his lucky mascot.

'Tanhaji' actor tweeted, "Aamir you are Kajol & my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today @aamir_khan."Juhi Chawla showered birthday wishes on the 'PK' actor on Twitter, and wrote, Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where`s the party tonight ...???? ... 100 trees for you.

Ayushmann shared a selfie with Aamir. "Happy birthday @_aamirkhan sir. Met him in Chandigarh on 1st March'', he wrote.







The legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar also shared a picture along with the actor and he captioned the post as, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Aamir Singh Chaddha."

Madhuri Dixit also shared a post and captioned, ''Here's to the man who is not only wise but also kind and thoughtful. On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest. Happy birthday, @aamir_khan, have a fabulous one''.

On the work front, the actor is busy shooting his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump' and is helmed by director Advait Chandan.