Namit Malhotra once dreamed of becoming a director, but destiny had other plans, and today he is the producer of Indian cinema's biggest film, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.

The man behind Prime Focus and DNEG, the 8-time Oscar-winning VFX powerhouse behind films like Inception, Interstellar, Dune and Tenet, Malhotra's journey is as epic as the film itself.

Starting at just 19 with a small video-editing venture in a Mumbai garage, he started with Prime Focus Limited, which later merged with London's Double Negative in 2014 to become DNEG.

From a garage with one Apple computer to 8 Oscars

In his interviews, Malhotra has often spoken about how stories like the Ramayana, which are deeply rooted in history, should be told in a way that stays true to the original epic while also gripping modern audiences who may not know it. It should be both authentic and engaging for a new generation.

To make that vision a reality, he has invested Rs 4,000 crore in the two-part adaptation, a whopping amount that makes it one of the costliest films ever made in Indian cinema. While the investment in the film is enormous, did you know Namit Malhotra and his dream?

As Ramayana and its VFX set the internet abuzz, we take a closer look at producer Namit Malhotra's net worth, his journey in cinema, and the global VFX empire he built from his father's garage.

Namit Malhotra and the world of cinema

Born in Mumbai, Malhotra is a third-generation film industry professional. His grandfather, MN Malhotra, was a cinematographer for the 1953 film Jhansi Ki Rani, one of the first Indian movies shot in colour. Then comes his father, Naresh Malhotra, who was a producer and director. He was involved in films like Shahenshah (1988), Duniya Meri Jeb Men (1979), and Sahari Bagha (1985), among others.

Namit Malhotra and his garage startup: The Jurassic Park connection

While he initially dreamt of becoming a director, as he shared on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast, he was a highly aspirational kid; Malhotra was equally fascinated by technology and computer graphics. The fascination turned into an obsession after he watched Jurassic Park, which made him realise the power of technology to create whole new worlds, and how it could change the future of filmmaking.

He started his own video workshop with a single Apple computer in his father’s garage, even hiring three of his own teachers from a computer graphics school to join his startup. Soon after, in 1997, he merged his small venture with his father’s business to found Prime Focus.

Later, he went and merged his company with Double Negative (DNEG), a renowned visual effects studio of UK. Serving as the Chairman and CEO of DNEG, which is behind the Oscar-winning film Dune, Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Interstellar, Ex Machina and Blade Runner 2049. His company has won eight Oscars for Best Visual Effects.

What is Namit Malhotra's net worth?