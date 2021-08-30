'Radhe Shyam' poster: This Janmashtami, Prabhas and Pooja teach new meaning of love

Marking the special occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the makers dropped a new dreamy poster of the lead couple from the much-awaited movie 'Radhe Shyam'.



In the breathtaking poster, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are looking spectacular. The 'Baahubali' actor mesmerises all of us with his charm and captivates hearts in a black tuxedo, while Hegde is wearing a beautiful ball gown with a trail of peacock feathers.

The poster showing the 'Salaar' actor simply standing by her love interest, meanwhile, Pooja is elegantly sitting and playing the piano -- the makers also gave us the hint of the period romantic drama and the fairytale love story we can expect.

Director Radha Krishna Kumar also dropped the stunning poster and tweeted, "As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! Here's wishing you all a very #HappyJanmashtami! #RadheShyam Starring #Prabhas &@hegdepooja."

Prabhas also shared the poster and wrote, "Celebrate Janmashtami with this gorgeous poster brought to you by yours truly, #RadheShyam."



The movie is set in the backdrop of Europe and also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma and Sathyan Sivakumar.

‘Radhe Shyam’ will hit the big screen on January 14 next year