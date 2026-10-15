/A2O LITE’s Aijing drawn into parents’ wage dispute days after debut

Aijing, a member of South Korean rookie girl group A2O LITE, has been drawn into controversy shortly after the group’s debut over allegations of unpaid wages at a Beijing-based education company linked to her parents. Former employees reportedly claimed that wages had remained unpaid since 2024, despite an agreement to repay the outstanding amounts in instalments.

A2O LITE’s Aijing faces debut controversy over parents' unpaid wages allegations

Aijing, a 13-year-old Chinese member of A20 LITE, has grabbed attention after her dance skills and the style she carried herself in during her group's debut showcase in Goyang, Gyeonggi province. However, the K-pop idol is under scrutiny after a report surfaced stating allegations involving a Beijing-based education company connected to Aijing's parents, per The Korea Herald report.

The report also stated that former employees claimed that the company failed to pay wages on time since 2024. Aijing's mother is reportedly listed as the company's legal representative, while her father serves as its supervisor (Dahe Daily).

What are the allegations against Aijing’s parents?

Reports from Chinese media said former employees of an education-related company in Beijing alleged that they had not received their wages since 2024. The company was reportedly linked to Aijing’s mother, who served as its legal representative, while her father was listed as an auditor.

According to reports, the employees had reached an arrangement for the outstanding payments to be made in instalments following labour mediation. They alleged that the arrangement was initially followed for a few months before payments fell behind again.

Reports also referred to court enforcement proceedings involving the company and Aijing’s parents. The total amount under enforcement was reported to be approximately 3.45 million yuan. However, available reporting has noted that it remains unclear whether this entire sum represents unpaid employee wages. The allegations should therefore be distinguished from the broader amount involved in the enforcement proceedings.

All about A20 LITE

A20 LITE is a 9-member South Korean girl group that was formed under A20 Entertainment, the agency founded by former SM Entertainment chief Lee Soo Man. The group made their debut on October 13, with a showcase on October 12, at KINTEX. Their debut single, Neon, a 3-minute 38-second clip, is a dance-pop track produced by Yoo Young Jin.