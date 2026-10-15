/Hilary Swank pregnant at 52: Celebrities who conceived after the age of 45

Hollywood actress Hilary Swank announced her third pregnancy at 52 on October 14. As the news has sparked widespread discussion, here's a look at other celebrities who became pregnant after age 45.
Hollywood star Hilary Swank grabbed headlines on October 14 after announcing her third pregnancy. The actress's announcement that she is expecting at age 52 quickly went viral, reigniting conversations around late-in-life pregnancies and health factors. As fans celebrate the happy news, here is a look at other celebrities who welcomed children after age 45.
On October 14, 2026, American actress and film producer Hilary Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider, announced they are expecting their third child. Sharing the news on Instagram, Swank posted an adorable video and wrote a note hinting that her baby is coming this winter. She wrote, “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December. 😉👼🏼🫶🏼”
The Oscar-winning actress is already a mother of two twins, whom she gave birth to in April 2023.
One of the most celebrated American singers, songwriters, actresses, and dancers, Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child, a son named Eissa Al Mana, in January 2017 at the age of 50 with her then-husband Wissam Al Mana.
Brigitte Nielsen also made headlines for giving birth to her fifth child, a daughter named Frida, at age 54 in June 2018, with her husband, Mattia Dessi. She has four sons from previous marriages, named Julian, Killian, Douglas, and Raoul Jr.
British actress Rachel Weisz, known for her roles in acclaimed projects such as The Mummy, Black Widow, and many more, became a mother at 48, giving birth to her first child with her husband, Daniel Craig, in September 2018.
The Ozark star Laura Linney welcomed her first child at 49, a son named Bennett Armistead Schauer, on January 8, 2014, with her husband, Marc Schauer. Linney was married to David Adkins; however, the two had no children together. They officially got divorced in 2000.
Hollywood actress Kelly Preston welcomed her third child, Benjamin, with husband John Travolta in November 2010, at the age of 48. The couple's son arrived nearly two years after the tragic death of their eldest child, Jett. Known for films such as Jerry Maguire and Twins, Kelly passed away on July 12, 2020, at the age of 57, following her long battle with breast cancer.