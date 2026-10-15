LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Hilary Swank pregnant at 52: Celebrities who conceived after the age of 45

Hilary Swank pregnant at 52: Celebrities who conceived after the age of 45

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 14:05 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 14:05 IST

Hollywood actress Hilary Swank announced her third pregnancy at 52 on October 14. As the news has sparked widespread discussion, here's a look at other celebrities who became pregnant after age 45.

Celebrities who got pregnant after 45
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Celebrities who got pregnant after 45

Hollywood star Hilary Swank grabbed headlines on October 14 after announcing her third pregnancy. The actress's announcement that she is expecting at age 52 quickly went viral, reigniting conversations around late-in-life pregnancies and health factors. As fans celebrate the happy news, here is a look at other celebrities who welcomed children after age 45.

Hilary Swank
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Hilary Swank

On October 14, 2026, American actress and film producer Hilary Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider, announced they are expecting their third child. Sharing the news on Instagram, Swank posted an adorable video and wrote a note hinting that her baby is coming this winter. She wrote, “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December. 😉👼🏼🫶🏼”

The Oscar-winning actress is already a mother of two twins, whom she gave birth to in April 2023.

Janet Jackson
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Janet Jackson

One of the most celebrated American singers, songwriters, actresses, and dancers, Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child, a son named Eissa Al Mana, in January 2017 at the age of 50 with her then-husband Wissam Al Mana.

Brigitte Nielsen
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Brigitte Nielsen

Brigitte Nielsen also made headlines for giving birth to her fifth child, a daughter named Frida, at age 54 in June 2018, with her husband, Mattia Dessi. She has four sons from previous marriages, named Julian, Killian, Douglas, and Raoul Jr.

Rachel Weisz
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Rachel Weisz

British actress Rachel Weisz, known for her roles in acclaimed projects such as The Mummy, Black Widow, and many more, became a mother at 48, giving birth to her first child with her husband, Daniel Craig, in September 2018.

Laura Linney
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Laura Linney

The Ozark star Laura Linney welcomed her first child at 49, a son named Bennett Armistead Schauer, on January 8, 2014, with her husband, Marc Schauer. Linney was married to David Adkins; however, the two had no children together. They officially got divorced in 2000.

Kelly Preston
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Kelly Preston

Hollywood actress Kelly Preston welcomed her third child, Benjamin, with husband John Travolta in November 2010, at the age of 48. The couple's son arrived nearly two years after the tragic death of their eldest child, Jett. Known for films such as Jerry Maguire and Twins, Kelly passed away on July 12, 2020, at the age of 57, following her long battle with breast cancer.

Trending Photo

Meet top 5 Indian pacers with most international wickets
5

Meet top 5 Indian pacers with most international wickets

5 million robots now work in factories worldwide: Here is what they do
5

5 million robots now work in factories worldwide: Here is what they do

World's 7 most innovative countries in 2026 REVEALED: Did India make the list? | In Pics
9

World's 7 most innovative countries in 2026 REVEALED: Did India make the list? | In Pics

Hilary Swank pregnant at 52: Celebrities who conceived after the age of 45
7

Hilary Swank pregnant at 52: Celebrities who conceived after the age of 45

When will you be able to buy a robot that does your housework?
7

When will you be able to buy a robot that does your housework?