/Hilary Swank pregnant at 52: Celebrities who conceived after the age of 45

On October 14, 2026, American actress and film producer Hilary Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider, announced they are expecting their third child. Sharing the news on Instagram, Swank posted an adorable video and wrote a note hinting that her baby is coming this winter. She wrote, “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December. 😉👼🏼🫶🏼”

The Oscar-winning actress is already a mother of two twins, whom she gave birth to in April 2023.