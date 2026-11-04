/The way people work is changing: What could happen next for gig workers' social security?

The growth of app-based services has changed how people find work, earn money and connect with customers. From bike-taxi riders and cab drivers to delivery partners, millions of workers now depend on digital platforms for their livelihoods. But as this way of working expands, questions around financial security, welfare benefits and social protection are becoming increasingly important.

In a move aimed at addressing these concerns, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has constituted the National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers. The Board brings together government, industry and worker representatives in a collaborative effort to strengthen social protection for India's growing platform workforce.

Among the industry participants is Rapido, one of India's major app-based mobility platforms and the only passenger mobility aggregator among the five platform companies represented on the Board. The government has nominated Manasvi Mann, General Counsel and Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Policy at Rapido, as a member, bringing the passenger mobility sector's experience and perspectives into national discussions on gig-worker welfare.

What is the National Social Security Board?

The newly constituted Board brings together representatives from digital platforms, worker organisations, central and state governments, and subject-matter experts. Its role is to contribute to discussions and policy development around social security and welfare measures for gig and platform workers. The broader objective is to address the need for accessible social protection as more people participate in app-based and platform-driven work. The inclusion of both industry and worker representatives reflects the government's consultative approach to developing welfare measures that account for practical sectoral realities and workers' needs.

According to the Extraordinary Gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, representatives from five platform companies have been nominated to the Board.

Why is gig-worker social security becoming important?

Unlike conventional employment arrangements, platform-based work often operates through digital applications that connect workers with customers. Drivers, delivery partners and other service providers may depend on these platforms for income, but their working arrangements can differ from those of traditionally employed workers. This raises questions about access to financial protection, welfare benefits and long-term security. For workers whose earnings depend on the availability of orders, customer demand and platform activity, access to appropriate social protection can become particularly important during periods when they are unable to work. As the gig economy expands, policymakers face the challenge of developing welfare frameworks that account for the different types of work and working arrangements within the sector.

Rapido representative nominated to the Board

Among the industry representatives nominated by the government is Manasvi Mann, General Counsel and Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Policy at Rapido. The Ministry's Gazette notification identifies Rapido as the only app-based passenger mobility aggregator among the five nominated platform companies.His nomination brings a distinct passenger mobility perspective to the Board, drawing on Rapido's understanding of the mobility ecosystem, driver livelihoods, operational realities and sector-specific welfare challenges, alongside its legal, regulatory and public-policy expertise. The passenger mobility sector includes bike-taxi, auto and cab services, which provide earning opportunities to drivers through digital platforms. The participation of a representative from this sector could contribute to discussions about the specific working arrangements and welfare considerations associated with these services.

What could change for app-based workers?

The constitution of the Board provides a platform for discussions involving government representatives, digital companies and worker organisations. However, its formation does not automatically mean that new benefits have been introduced or that workers will immediately receive additional financial protection. The actual impact will depend on the recommendations, policy measures and implementation mechanisms that emerge from the process.

Important questions include how social protection can be made accessible to different categories of gig workers, how benefits can be funded and delivered, and how the responsibilities of platforms and other stakeholders will be defined. Workers may also want greater clarity on the availability of welfare support, eligibility requirements and the process for accessing benefits.

What happens next?