/India's CISF prepares for drone warfare and attacks on strategic infrastructure

India is reorganising the security of its critical infrastructure as drones, cyberattacks and precision weapons increasingly threaten facilities essential to the functioning of a modern economy.

CISF

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is one of India's seven Central Armed Police Forces, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Established in 1969, it is responsible for securing some of the country's most sensitive and strategically important installations.



The CISF guards airports, nuclear power plants, space research facilities, major seaports, oil refineries, power stations, coal and steel installations, and key government buildings, including the Parliament complex.

CISF's structural overhaul

Beginning November 1, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will shift towards specialised supervisory commands for power, petroleum, natural gas, coal, steel and ports. Eight of its 11 supervisory sectors are being reorganised. The move will allow officers to develop expertise in protecting particular industries rather than overseeing different installations simply because they fall within the same geographical region.



Speaking on WION's Defence Pulse, former CISF Director General O.P. Singh said the restructuring reflects the changing nature of national security threats. "In modern warfare, a nation need not lose territory to suffer strategic defeat," Singh said, explaining how disruptions to fuel supplies, ports and industrial production could have consequences far beyond the immediate target.

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Why drones are changing infrastructure security

Singh identified low-cost drones as a growing concern because they can conduct surveillance, carry payloads and probe security arrangements. Multiple drones operating together, he explained, could complicate detection and response. The CISF is already developing a drone and anti-drone Centre of Excellence at Behror in Rajasthan. Its expanded counter-drone role could become increasingly important as similar facilities adopt specialised security procedures. But the threats extend beyond unmanned aircraft.



Singh warned that cyberattacks, physical sabotage and misinformation could combine to disrupt operations even when an installation's perimeter remains secure. He also acknowledged an important limitation. The CISF cannot intercept incoming missiles, but it can strengthen preparedness, protect personnel, support evacuations and help restore secure operations.

Why a single attack could have wider consequences