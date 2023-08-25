Vivek Ramaswamy criticises climate change alarmism, calling global warming non-existent threat

Vivek Ramaswamy criticised the global alarm over climate change, a day after making similar remarks on climate during GOP during. He stated that the rising temperatures are not an existential threat, during an interview with GB News.

The Republican presidential candidate slammed climate scientists for saying that climate change is a threat to humanity. He said that it was time for people to "state the facts".

On being asked if he was a climate change denier, Ramaswamy criticised the use of labels to divide society. He said: "I'll just state the facts because a lot of these labels are reductionist and most of the people who use them don't know what they're talking about."

He elaborated, saying "Are global surface temperatures going up? The answer appears to be yes" and also, "Is that related in some way to man-made causes? The answer appears to be yes..."

"Is there anywhere close to an existential threat to humanity? Absolutely not," he further added.

"In contrast to the climate change agenda, our best approach forward is adapting to the changes in the climate as we always have through, not less but more, use of fossil fuels and also other forms of energy, most notably nuclear energy," he said.

Ramaswamy was born in Ohio to immigrant parents from southern India. He was raised in the Hindu faith by his parents but went to a Catholic high school. He earned a biology degree at Harvard University before moving on to Yale Law School.

On Thursday, Ramaswamy, who is a multimillionaire former biotech executive, called the climate change a 'hoax' as GOP candidates argued over global warming and other climate-related issues during the first Republican debate.

Ramaswamy said, "I'm the only candidate on stage who isn't bought and paid for, so I can say this. Climate change is a hoax… The reality is more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate change."

(With inputs from agencies)

