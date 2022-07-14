Joe Biden says use of force 'last resort' to keep Iran from nuclear weapons

In an interview aired Wednesday (July 13), United States President Joe Biden said that former President Donald Trump made a "gigantic mistake" withdrawing the US from the Iran nuclear deal. Biden also said that Iran is now closer to acquiring a nuclear weapon.

During an interview with Israel's Channel 12 News, Biden said, "The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is Iran with nuclear weapons." The interview was taped ahead of a four-day trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

As per Biden, the use of force will be the last resort to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. In the interview, Biden said he would keep Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) list even if that killed off the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Biden further slammed the Trump administration's foreign policy. he said, "There are those who thought with the last administration we sort of walked away from the Middle East, that we were going to create a vacuum that China and or Russia would fill, and we can't let that happen."

2015 Nuclear deal

In 2015, Iran agreed to a pact with six major powers to limit its nuclear program. The pact made it harder to obtain a weapon in return for relief from economic sanctions.

In 2018, then US President Donald Trump reneged on the deal and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran. Trump's decision led Tehran to start violating the agreement's nuclear limits about a year later.

So far, the efforts to resurrect the deal failed. But Iran has taken part in the on-off talks that opened in Vienna in April last year. Also, indirect talks between Tehran and US President Joe Biden's administration have been taking place to reinstate the pact.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.