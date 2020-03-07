US congress report faults Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing for 737 Max crashes

In a 13-page report, a US congressional committee said Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) and Boeing missed "multiple red flags and clear data points” while recommending 737 MAX to continue flying after the first crash in Indonesia in October 2018.

Boeing's 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide after two crashes, one in Indonesia in October 2018 and in Ethiopia in March last year which together killed 346 people.

While finding faults with both the FAA and Boeing, the US house investigative report blamed the approval of the plane and Boeing's design failures asserting that flights were "doomed".

The report said the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft "fundamentally flawed and unsafe."

"Both Boeing and the FAA gambled with the public's safety in the aftermath of the Lion Air crash," the report added.

"At times, FAA management has undercut the authority and judgment of its own technical experts and sided with Boeing," the report said, adding, "the FAA failed to fully exercise its safety oversight authority. The agency did not ask enough questions or scrutinize sufficiently."

"The combination of these problems doomed the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines flights," the panel said.