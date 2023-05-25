Ukraine's Zelensky seeks Indian PM's support for Kyiv's peace plan to end conflict: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sought Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for the Ukraine peace proposal to end the ongoing war, according to a report by the Hindustan Times on Thursday (May 24). Zelensky presented Modi with a peace plan to end the war with Russia on the sidelines of the recently concluded G-7 summit in Hiroshima and sought New Delhi's endorsement.

Sources told Hindustan Times that Zelensky was most respectful of Modi and made no demands on India for asking support for his peace proposal as he felt that many countries look towards the largest democracy in the world. The proposal is under consideration by the Indian government, the report added. Zelensky invites Modi to visit Ukraine During their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima last Saturday (May 21), Ukrainian President Zelensky invited the Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine. Taking to Telegram, Zelensky said that the two leaders discussed Ukraine's needs in mobile hospitals and removing land mines during their first face-to-face meeting since the Russian offensive began in February 2022.

Modi, meanwhile, told the Ukrainian president that he was keen to help and that for him war was an issue of humanity and human values. Taking to Twitter, Modi said he told Zelensky of India's readiness to continue humanitarian help for the people of Ukraine and its backing for "dialogue and diplomacy" to seek peace.

Since the beginning of the war, the Indian prime minister has spoken to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky by phone several times, urging them to use dialogue and diplomacy to resolve their differences. Wagner starts withdrawing units from Bakhmut In the latest news on the Ukraine war, the Russian mercenary group Wagner has started withdrawing its forces from Bakhmut- which has emerged as the new flashpoint in the conflict.

"We are withdrawing the units from Bakhmut. From today at five in the morning, May 25 until June 1, most of the units will rebase to camps in the rear. We are handing our positions to the military," Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video posted on Telegram. Prigozhin also said that his forces would be ready to return to Bakhmut if the regular army was unable to manage the situation.

