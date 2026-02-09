Trump says China’s Xi Jinping will visit US later this year; Beijing yet to confirm: Are ties improving?

US President Donald Trump has said that he will host Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at the White House late this year, days after holding a phone call with him. While Trump did not mention about the visit in his post after the phone call on Wednesday, he reiterated that the US and China has a “very good relationship.” Beijing is yet to confirm the statement.
Speaking in an interview with NBC News taped Wednesday, Trump said that Xi Jinping will visit the US later this year. “He’s coming to the White House, yeah — toward the end of the year. These are the two most powerful countries in the world and we have a very good relationship." Xi had last visited the United States in 2023. Trump is expected to go to China in April, before Xi would then visit the United States.
US-China trade war
Since Trump returned to the White House a year ago, he has been a prolific purveyor of tariffs, unveiling sector-specific levies on steel, autos and other items as well as broader measures to achieve a variety of policy objectives.
The White House has jousted with Beijing on trade but reached a broad truce with China after a major escalation last spring.
Despite moves from the United States intended to lessen its dependence on Chinese manufacturing, the two countries remain deeply entwined economically.
, on Wednesday warned Trump to proceed with “caution” on selling arms to self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory. The Chinese leader also voiced hope that bilateral issues including trade could be resolved amicably between Beijing and Washington.
“By tackling issues one by one and continuously building mutual trust, we can forge a right way for the two countries to get along,” Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Trump meanwhile said the conversation with Xi was “excellent” and that “we both realize how important it is to keep it that way.”
On Friday, the United States urged three-way talks with Russia and China to set new limits on nuclear weapons, but Beijing so far has rejected joining disarmament negotiations “at this stage.”
Trump and Jinping's phone call
Trump and Jinping held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday afternoon (Feb 4), with the Chinese President cautioning the US to handle arms sales to Taiwan “with prudence,” while Trump confirmed visit Beijing in April 2026. On trade, the two sides talked about China’s commitment to purchasing US soybeans, oil, and gas, as well as the delivery of heavy machinery like airplane engines. Trump called the conversation an “excellent” one. He said that the call was “long and thorough.” Apart from Taiwan, Trump said that they discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine and the current situation with Iran. Jinping called for both sides to move toward "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation" throughout 2026. He noted that the US-China relationship will flourish only if both sides tackle issues “one by one” and avoiding even “minor wrongdoings.”