/Trump approves sale of 3,350 extended-range missiles worth $825mn to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munitions (ERAM) missiles to Ukraine, providing a potentially powerful tool to Kyiv as it continues to face a relentless assault by Russia. The announcement of the sale, worth around $825 million, came on Thursday (August 29) as diplomatic efforts to end the war have yet to yield a result and following a deadly night of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

This came after the American president had individual meetings with the president of Russia and Ukraine this month. He has even announced a third meeting together with the leaders of both war-torn nations.

'It takes two to tango'

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump, when asked about the meeting between the Russian President and the Ukrainian president, said on Tuesday (August 26) that it takes "two people t tango". He said, "you got to get them together." The American president added that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, "is not exactly innocent either."

"It’s no different than the worst wars that I’ve ever seen, and if I can stop it – because I have a certain power or a certain relationship – I had a very good relationship with President Putin, very, very good. That’s a positive thing again," Trump said.



Moreover, the president kept his answer short and snappy when asked about Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s comments that Russia wasn’t interested in a long-term peace deal with Ukraine. “Doesn’t matter what they say. Everybody’s posturing. It’s all bullshit,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Trump renewed his threat to Russia, saying he will impose economic penalties on the country if Vladimir Putin refuses a Ukraine ceasefire deal.