/Threat to China? US, Taiwan seal arms deal worth over $10 billion. Missile systems, Howitzers part of sales

The United States and Taiwan have sealed a major defence deal worth $11.1 billion. If completed this would be one of Washington’s biggest-ever arms sales to the island. The deal that includes medium-range missiles, howitzers and drones is definitely going to raise eyebrows in neighbouring China, which considers Taiwan as its own territory.

The arms sale was announced by the US State Department Wednesday during a nationally televised address by President Donald Trump.

What does the sales contain?

The sales agreement covers 82 high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, and 420 Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS — akin to the one Biden administration had provided to Ukraine to defend itself from Russia. The deal among other arms agreement is worth over $4 billion. The sales also include self-propelled howitzer systems and related equipment worth more than $4 billion and drones valued at more than $1 billion, reported the Associated Press.

Military software that cost $1 billion is also part of the deal along with Javelin and TOW missiles worth more than $700 million. The deals has also ben signed for helicopter spare parts worth $96 million and refurbishment kits for Harpoon missiles worth $91 million.

What did US say after closing deal?

In its statement the US State Department said that the sales serve “U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability."