South Korea’s Yoon gets life in prison for declaring martial law

Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Feb 19, 2026, 12:44 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 12:44 IST
Story highlights

Yoon was sentenced to life in prison on the charges of attempting to impose martial law in the country and sending troops to surround the legislature.

A South Korean court on Thursday (Feb 19) found ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol guilty of insurrection, saying his martial law declaration was a deliberate blot to “paralyse” the National Assembly. Yoon was sentenced to life in prison on the charges of attempting to impose martial law in the country and sending troops to surround the legislature. The move triggered the country’s most serious political crisis in decades on December 3, 2024.

The verdict was delivered by Seoul Central District Court Judge Jee Kui-youn. Hundreds of police officers were deployed outside the judicial complex as Yoon’s supporters gathered as the prison bus transporting him drove past. While critics demanded the death penalty for the former leader.

After attempting to impose martial law in the country, Yoon was suspended from office on December 14, 2024, after being impeached by the lawmakers. He was formally removed by the Constitutional Court last year in April.

