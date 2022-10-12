Saudi Arabia: Women pilgrims no longer need to be accompanied by mahram or male guardian, says ministry

A woman pilgrim no longer needs to be accompanied by a male guardian or mahram to perform hajj or Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

This announcement was made by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah that women travelling to the country can now pilgrimage without a mahram.

The minister during a press conference held at the Kingdom's Embassy in Cairo brought an end to the controversy about whether a mahram is required to accompany a woman or not.

He further continued that there is no quota or ceiling for Umrah visas for Muslims all across the world. He said that Muslims coming to Kingdom with any visas will be allowed to perform Umrah.

Al-Rabiah further added that the cost of expanding the Great Mosque in Mecca has already reached nearly 200 billion Saudi Riyals or over $53 billion. This is by far the biggest and most expensive expansion in history.

The minister during the press conference stated that the ministry is working towards reducing the cost of performing Hajj, in an effort to make it feasible for everyone.

As per a former adviser to the Minister of Hajj, writer Faten Ibrahim Hussein said that the facilities are provided to achieve Saudi's 2030 vision.

She further added that the security in the kingdom has expanded with all means of transportation and facilities making it easier for visitors. She said, "There are many women who come to the Kingdom to work without a mahram, and there are no significant incidents, thanks to the security we live in…There is no fear for women to come without a mahram because the reason for that no longer exists," Arab News reported.

