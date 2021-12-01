Omicron update LIVE: India postpones resumption of international flights from Dec 15

A traveller arrives at Incheon international airport in South Korea Photograph: AFP
Amid an increasing number of Omicron cases, reports claimed Europe was already recording new cases of the variant even before it was officially reported by South Africa.
In less than a week, several Omicron virus cases have been reported in Europe. The latest country to report the case is Saudi Arabia where a person returning from a north African country was detected with the new variant. It is the first Omicron variant case reported in the Middle East.
As panic spread, Japan suspended flight bookings into the country after it had reported its first Omicron case on Tuesday.
More countries joined the travel ban list as Hong Kong placed Japan, Portugal and Sweden on its highest travel restriction category after the discovery of the Omicron variant even as the WHO warned against imposing blanket bans.
Dec 01, 2021, 05:24 PM
Two fully vaccinated Israeli doctors get infected with Omicron variant
Both doctors reportedly worked in the same hospital. One of the doctors had visited London.
Reports claimed he had tested negative when he boarded the plane but developed symptoms a few days later.
Dec 01, 2021, 05:19 PM
Nigeria confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant among three passengers who had recently arrived from South Africa.
Dec 01, 2021, 04:50 PM
Omicron chaos: A list of countries that have reported cases of new variant
Ever since the variant has emerged, it has been rapidly spreading across the world. Here is a list of countries which have reported cases of the Omicron variant so far.
Dec 01, 2021, 04:12 PM
India's aviation regulator DGCA decided to postpone the resumption of scheduled international flights from December 15 citing "evolving global scenario" in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant.
Last month, the government had decided to normalise international flight operations from December 15.
India had suspended international flights in March 2020 as the coronavirus epidemic began to spread. Indian authorities had concluded several agreements on "air bubbles" with various countries allowing passengers to fly.
Dec 01, 2021, 03:20 PM
WHO warns against knee-jerk reaction, blanket measures
World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros on Tuesday cautioned against blanket measures and knee-jerk reactions over Omicron variant of the Covid virus.
Dec 01, 2021, 03:18 PM
Saudi Arabia confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant coming from a north African country, reports said.
Dec 01, 2021, 03:14 PM
Will Covishield work against Omicron? It will be clear in 2-3 weeks, says Serum Institute’s Poonawalla
The drug maker also said that they would soon be launching a new vaccine for kids who are above two years old.
Dec 01, 2021, 03:12 PM
Netherlands, Belgium, Germany had Omicron cases a week before S.Africa identified the Coronavirus variant
At least 14 people on flights from Johannesburg and Cape town arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on November 26 carrying the new variant