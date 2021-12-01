Omicron update LIVE: India postpones resumption of international flights from Dec 15

Amid an increasing number of Omicron cases, reports claimed Europe was already recording new cases of the variant even before it was officially reported by South Africa.

In less than a week, several Omicron virus cases have been reported in Europe. The latest country to report the case is Saudi Arabia where a person returning from a north African country was detected with the new variant. It is the first Omicron variant case reported in the Middle East.

As panic spread, Japan suspended flight bookings into the country after it had reported its first Omicron case on Tuesday.

More countries joined the travel ban list as Hong Kong placed Japan, Portugal and Sweden on its highest travel restriction category after the discovery of the Omicron variant even as the WHO warned against imposing blanket bans.