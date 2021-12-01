Omicron update LIVE: Blanket travel ban won't stop Omicron, says WHO chief

A mother and child get their temperatures checked in Singapore Photograph: Reuters
Amid an increasing number of Omicron cases, reports claimed Europe was already recording new cases of the variant even before it was officially reported by South Africa.
In less than a week, several Omicron virus cases have been reported in Europe. The latest country to report the case is Saudi Arabia where a person returning from a north African country was detected with the new variant. It is the first Omicron variant case reported in the Middle East.
As panic spread, Japan suspended flight bookings into the country after it had reported its first Omicron case on Tuesday.
More countries joined the travel ban list as Hong Kong placed Japan, Portugal and Sweden on its highest travel restriction category after the discovery of the Omicron variant even as the WHO warned against imposing blanket bans.
Dec 01, 2021, 09:12 PM
The WHO chief called on countries to take "rational, proportional risk-reduction measures" in the fight against the virus.
"Several WHO advisory groups have met over the last couple of days to evaluate the emerging evidence, and prioritise the studies needed to answer these questions," he said.
"We are learning more all the time about Omicron, but there’s still more to learn about its effect on transmission, severity of disease, and the effectiveness of tests, therapeutics and vaccines"-@DrTedros #COVID19— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 1, 2021
Dec 01, 2021, 09:07 PM
"This virus has demonstrated that it will not simply disappear," the WHO chief said, adding,"how many more lives and livelihoods it takes is up to us."
"Globally, we have a toxic mix of low vaccine coverage, & very low testing – a recipe for breeding & amplifying variants. That’s why we continue to urge countries to fully fund the @ACTAccelerator, to ensure equitable access to 💉, tests & therapeutics all over the 🌍"-@DrTedros— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 1, 2021
Dec 01, 2021, 09:03 PM
"If countries and individuals don’t do what they need to do to stop transmission of Delta, they won’t stop Omicron either," Tedros said.
"At the same time, we must not forget that we are already dealing with a highly transmissible, dangerous variant – the Delta variant, which currently accounts for almost all cases globally"-@DrTedros #COVID19— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 1, 2021
Dec 01, 2021, 08:57 PM
"We are learning more about Omicron variant," says WHO chief.
"Botswana and South Africa did their work best but they have been penalised for the right things. Blanket travel ban won't stop Omicron," Tedros asserted.
Dec 01, 2021, 08:54 PM
WHO and its member state embarked on an an agreement to prevent pandemics. It will provide framework, platform and global health security, WHO chief Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Dec 01, 2021, 08:04 PM
Omicron: France mandates negative Covid test for all non-EU arrivals
The negative Covid test would be required even if the person is fully vaccinated
Dec 01, 2021, 06:38 PM
The French government said it will start allowing flights from southern Africa to land.
However "drastic" restrictions will be put in place allowing only French and EU residents to disembark, along with diplomats and flight crews.
Dec 01, 2021, 05:24 PM
Two fully vaccinated Israeli doctors get infected with Omicron variant
Both doctors reportedly worked in the same hospital. One of the doctors had visited London.
Reports claimed he had tested negative when he boarded the plane but developed symptoms a few days later.
Dec 01, 2021, 05:19 PM
Nigeria confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant among three passengers who had recently arrived from South Africa.
Dec 01, 2021, 04:50 PM
Omicron chaos: A list of countries that have reported cases of new variant
Ever since the variant has emerged, it has been rapidly spreading across the world. Here is a list of countries which have reported cases of the Omicron variant so far.
Dec 01, 2021, 04:12 PM
India's aviation regulator DGCA decided to postpone the resumption of scheduled international flights from December 15 citing "evolving global scenario" in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant.
Last month, the government had decided to normalise international flight operations from December 15.
India had suspended international flights in March 2020 as the coronavirus epidemic began to spread. Indian authorities had concluded several agreements on "air bubbles" with various countries allowing passengers to fly.
Dec 01, 2021, 03:20 PM
WHO warns against knee-jerk reaction, blanket measures
World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros on Tuesday cautioned against blanket measures and knee-jerk reactions over Omicron variant of the Covid virus.
Dec 01, 2021, 03:18 PM
Saudi Arabia confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant coming from a north African country, reports said.
Dec 01, 2021, 03:14 PM
Will Covishield work against Omicron? It will be clear in 2-3 weeks, says Serum Institute’s Poonawalla
The drug maker also said that they would soon be launching a new vaccine for kids who are above two years old.
Dec 01, 2021, 03:12 PM
Netherlands, Belgium, Germany had Omicron cases a week before S.Africa identified the Coronavirus variant
At least 14 people on flights from Johannesburg and Cape town arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on November 26 carrying the new variant