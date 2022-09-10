Italian politician demands ban on Peppa Pig after it showed a same-sex couple

Days after the popular children's TV show Peppa Pig made history by introducing its first same-sex couple, an Italian political leader demanded an immediate ban on the cartoon series.

Reportedly, Federico Mollicone, a senior leader of Brothers of Italy, a far-right Italian political party stated that it would be 'unacceptable' to air the episode in Italy and appealed to the state broadcaster 'Rai' to do the same.

“We cannot accept gender indoctrination. Once again the politically correct has struck, at the expense of our children. Can’t children just be children?” said Mollicone.

“We ask Rai, which buys the rights to the Peppa Pig series in Italy with a fee from all Italians, not to broadcast the episode in question on any channel or web platform.” he further added.

It is pertinent to note that Mollicone and his party is touted to win the upcoming elections. Giorgia Meloni, the top leader of Brothers of Italy is against same-sex parenting as well as marriage.

Thus, even if the state broadcasters do not remove the episode right away, it would be taken off when the party assumes power.

The episode has already aired in the UK

As reported by WION, in an episode titled 'Families', which aired for the first time in the UK on Tuesday showed two co-parenting same-sex polar bears. For the first time in the show's 18-year long history that an LGTBQ+ couple had found a mention.

"I'm Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mummy and my other mummy. One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti." announces a character called Penny.

Read more: Peppa Pig creates history as it introduces its first same-sex couple

Peppa Pig, which debuted on TV in May 2004, is one of the most watched shows on TV watched by pre-schooler worldwide. The show is about the titular characters enjoying day-to-day activities.

The series also includes Peppa's friends- Suzi Sheep and Danny Dog and Penny Polar Bear.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: