Israel-Hamas war: UN says over 123,000 people displaced in Gaza Strip

The United Nations (UN) said on Monday (Oct 9) that more than 123,000 have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to a report by the news agency AFP, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, "Over 123,538 people, have been internally displaced in Gaza, mostly due to fear, protection concerns and the destruction of their homes."

The OCHA added that more than 73,000 people are sheltering in schools, some of which have been designated as emergency shelters. Speaking to AFP, Adnan Abu Hasna, a spokesperson for the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said that there is electricity in these schools, and people are being provided with meals, clean water, psychological support and medical treatment.

Israel carried out hundreds of strikes on Gaza since last Saturday (Oct 7) when Hamas launched deadly attacks in Israel by firing thousands of rockets. Over 1,100 civilians died after Hamas launched the offensive from Gaza.

Israel says its forces in control of attacked areas

On Monday, the Israeli army declared that its forces were in control of communities in its southern territory near Gaza. Addressing a press conference, a military spokesperson said, "We are in control of the communities." The spokesperson, however, pointed out that there still might be terrorists in the area.

Earlier in the day, another spokesperson acknowledged that it was "taking more time than we expected to get things back into a defensive, security posture."

Hamas says the attack is justified by the plight of Gaza under a 16-year blockade, an Israeli crackdown in the occupied West Bank that has been the deadliest in years, and a far-right Israeli government that talks of annexing Palestinian land.

Hamas's main international ally Iran congratulated Hamas on the attack, but its mission to the United Nations denied Tehran was involved in the operation.

US to send military aid closer to Israel

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Monday that his government will send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support. In a statement, Defense Secretary Austin said he ordered the moving of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean closer to Israel. The force includes the carrier, a guided missile cruiser and four guided missile destroyers.

Austin also said the United States had also taken steps to augment US Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)

