/‘Americans said NO TO WAR’: Iran's Ghalibaf reacts as Trump admits war hurt GOP

Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has also reacted to the Republican rout in the midterm election, saying that the US have said no to war. US President Donald also made a rare acknowledgement as the results of the midterm election unfolded. He admitted that the war in Iran had an effect on the outcome.

"Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare,” Ghalibaf wrote on a post on X.

Trump also expressed surprise at the result; he believed Republicans would do better. “I think part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I have done with Iran. Historically, it will be much more important than this evening because you can’t let the number one state sponsor of terror have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

The war in Iran and the resulting increase in fuel prices had become a bone of contention among Trump supporters, as many of the MAGA loyalists were openly critical about the outcome.

Trump went on to say that some of the Republican candidates have won, but he wasn't on the ballot.

“I wasn’t on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE.