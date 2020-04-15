How a tweet on origin of coronavirus ticked off China

It's been a busy year for China. First, it exported the coronavirus and now it is helping the world cope with it.

Sending faulty aid and spreading propaganda can be time-taking but china took time out of its busy schedule to launch a Twitter war and its target was one Thai couple.

The trigger was a question shared by internet model Weeraya Sukaram AKA Nnevvy.

Did the coronavirus originate in a Chinese lab? A question, that the whole world is asking. The question angered Chinese nationalists. Someone pointed out how Nnevvy once tried to suggest that Taiwan was not a part of China. It got worse when Neevvy's boyfriend was pulled in. He was accused of endorsing a post that identified hong kong as a country.

China was furious and decided to retaliate but the Thai couple was not in the Tiananmen square and the dragon commissioned its troll army. The internet nationalists... A-k-a pink fingers who went all guns blazing. Trolled Neevvy's boyfriend. They also attacked Nnevvy and turned her named into a hashtag.

Too bad, all of this creativity backfired. Hashtag MNnevvy started trending butt its context was fiery. One netizen said he supports the 'One China' policy as long as it means one Taiwan... one Hong Kong... And one Tibet.

Thai twitter users likened president XI to Winnie the pooh, a comparison is banned in China. The memes also triggered an alliance, the milk tea alliance, brewed by Thailand, Hong Kong, and Taiwan's shared love for iced-tea.

Netizens from the Philippines joined in. They used the hashtag to highlight Beijing's action in the disputed south china sea.

Beijing's cyberwar boomeranged. The troll army campaign led to pan-Asian solidarity against china.

Guess the dragon would need more than a dozen espresso shots to recuperate from this disaster.