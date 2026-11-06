/Hegseth expands National Guard's presence in Washington amid impeachment threat

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has approved a significant expansion of the National Guard's equipment in the nation's capital, authorising military vehicles and boats as troops work more closely with local law enforcement, according to Pentagon memos made public this week.

The two memos, signed October 29, allow up to 60 marked patrol cars, military tactical vehicles, up to 20 light towers and generators, and two Guard patrol boats. Politico reported that the vehicles include Humvees and light medium tactical vehicles, and that they are cleared for use through the end of the year. The memos also say "visibility patrols," a staple of the Guard's mission in the city, will be expanded.

The documents set limits. Patrol cars must carry "National Guard" markings, and troops must wear uniforms. High-speed chases are prohibited, and troops may not pursue suspects or make arrests using the military vehicles. Guard members may carry rifles during some operations, but not in Metro rail stations.

The boats are meant to provide perimeter security during police operations in Anacostia targeting suspected gang leaders and drug traffickers. They are not authorised to surveil US citizens, and federal officers must be aboard at all times to handle any arrests, including if a suspect tries to flee into the river.

The Marshals Service also asked for Guard helicopters and for troops to clear abandoned tyres from parts of the city, but both requests were denied.

The Pentagon confirmed that Hegseth approved the continued use of Guard personnel and capabilities for the administration's DC crime initiative. It did not explain what prompted the change.

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Decision comes amid reports of impeachment of Hegseth

The disclosure comes as Hegseth's position looks increasingly shaky. Representative Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Republican who lost his primary and leaves Congress in January, told CNN he plans to force a House vote on impeaching Hegseth when lawmakers return next week. He introduced eight articles in September, accusing Hegseth of waging war on Iran without congressional authorisation and killing suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean without judicial process. Speaker Mike Johnson cut the session short before a vote could happen.

Massie said the only thing that would stop him is Hegseth's resignation. Multiple GOP sources told CNN they expect the measure to pass after Republican losses in Tuesday's midterms. The White House has said Trump supports Hegseth and wants him to fight, and the Pentagon said Hegseth "will not back down."