Bali: German tourist sent for mental health treatment after stripping naked at temple

A German tourist, who had gatecrashed and stripped naked at a temple in Bali while a sacred performance was going on, was arrested and sent by Indonesian officials to receive mental health treatment, according to a report published in South China Morning Post.



Darja Tuschinski, who is 28 years old, also faced the charges of failing to pay hotel bills when she was vacationing on the island.



The incident has taken place at a time when the country is implementing stricter rules for tourists who are caught misbehaving.



The South Asian nations have seen a rise in the number of foreign visitors who are deported for making gestures or engaging in actions that appear offensive to the religious sensibilities of Balinese Hindus, according to the outlet.



Speaking to South China Morning Post, Police spokesman Stefanus Satake Bayu said, "The foreigner is depressed because she has no money to finance her stay in Bali."

According to the videos and photos circulating on social media, the woman had gone naked at the Saraswati Hindu temple in Ubud and was seen standing near the dancers.



The 28-year-old also made attempts to enter the shrine's inner sanctuary till she was stopped by a security guard. According to the outlet, the tourist got into an argument with the staff members and then entered the outdoor arena forcefully, when she stripped her clothes and stood near the dancers. No charges against the tourist The Indonesian police further stated that Tuschinski was roaming naked around the resort's guest areas, she was staying. However, the police have decided not to press any charges against the tourist.



A ritual was organised by the temple to "purify" the sacred space. Tuschinski also denied to board a flight back to Germany and hence, was eventually sent to a mental hospital in Bangli town.

The parliament of Indonesia had approved legislation in December that had outlawed sex outside marriage. As per AFP, people indulging in sex outside marriage can face one year of prison while those caught living together could face six months in imprisonment.



However, the tourists travelling to Indonesia will not be charged as per the new law which criminalised sex outside marriage, stated officials.



Those who "visit or live in Bali would not need to worry with regard to the entry into force of the Indonesian Criminal Code," said Bali's Governor Wayan Koster.



The government of Bali would ensure "there will be no checking on marital status upon check-in at any tourism accommodation, such as hotels, villas, apartments, guest houses, lodges and spas," he further stated.

