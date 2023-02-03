In pics | Bali welcomes Chinese tourists after three years of Covid hiatus

Written By: Sneha Swaminathan Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 01:19 AM IST

Indonesia's Bali has finally opened its borders to Chinese tourists after three years of COVID-19 hiatus. Chinese tourists have faced three years of travel restrictions and lockdowns as a result of Beijing's relentless enforcement of its "zero-Covid" policy, followed by an abrupt reopening and a spike in infections. Finally, governments on both ends have opened their borders to tourists. Take a look.

China reopened to the world last month

The tourist island of Bali in Indonesia has seen a surge in Chinese visitors since the reopening of the country's borders.

(Photograph: AP )

Indonesia's tourism minister predicts upsurge in Chinese tourists in 2023

The tourism minister for Indonesia stated that the country was striving for a significant recovery from the Covid-induced downtrend and predicted that 253,000 Chinese tourists would visit this year.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Balinese officials anticipate the return of pre-pandemic tourism

Officials in Bali are even more upbeat, anticipating the return of two-thirds of the 1.2 million Chinese tourists who visited the island prior to the pandemic and were the second-largest group of visitors after Australians.

(Photograph: AP )

Indonesian airlines file to fly frequently between Bali and China

The Indonesian government said that four other airlines have filed to fly frequently to Bali from China, despite the fact that just a few hundred Chinese tourists have so far come on a once-weekly trip from Shenzhen.

(Photograph: AP )

Indonesia's plan to 'bounce back'

The tourism minister stated that the Indonesian government also intends to increase its promotion of Bali as a vacation spot in paradise.

(Photograph: Reuters )

US, Italy, South Korea, and Japan have restricted travel from mainland China

While Indonesia has avoided adopting any targeted measures in addition to the mandated COVID-19 immunisation for all tourists, the US, Italy, South Korea, and Japan have restricted travel from mainland China due to infection fears.

(Photograph: Twitter )