World Business Watch: U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Jan 14, 2021, 01.05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Electric car maker Tesla is making news every day. The U.S. carmaker has now been asked by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures.
