World Business Watch: Tesla plans to open its charging network to other EVs

Jul 21, 2021, 11:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla Inc plans to open its network of superchargers to other electric vehicles later this year. The electric-car maker's fast charging network, with over 25,000 superchargers globally, has given it a competitive edge.
