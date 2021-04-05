LIVE TV
Gravitas
Global Summit
World
India
South Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
Global Summit
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
World Business Watch: Oil prices slip after OPEC+ agree to ease output cuts
Apr 05, 2021, 11.30 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Oil prices have went down in early Asian trade on Monday after OPEC+ agreed last week to gradually ease some of its production cuts between May and July.
Read in App