World Business Watch: Oil prices rise amid strong rebound in fuel demand

May 03, 2021, 10:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Oil prices climbed on Monday (May 03) as optimism about a strong rebound in fuel demand in developed countries and China in the second half of the year overshadowed growing concerns of a full lockdown in India to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
