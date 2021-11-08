World Business Watch: China October exports beat forecasts, improvement in supply chains registered

Nov 08, 2021, 11:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Helped by booming global demand ahead of winter holiday seasons, an easing power crunch, and an improvement in supply chains that had been badly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, China's export growth has slowed in October beating forecasts.
Read in App