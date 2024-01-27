World at War | U.S. airstrikes on Yemen & Iraq threaten a bigger war beyond the Israel-Gaza conflict

- U.S. airstrikes on Yemen & Iraq threaten a bigger war beyond the Israel-Gaza conflict - Palestinians in Gaza on the brink of starvation as humanitarian aid remains a trickle - Nigeria erupts in violence as Farmers and Herders clash in the country' Central Plateau - Haiti witnesses pitched gang wars on the streets of Port-Au-Prince - Mohammed Saleh gets you an in-depth report of the world's biggest warzones of the week in #WorldAtWar