LIVE TV
Gravitas
OLYMPICS
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
OLYMPICS
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
WION's Digvijay Singh Deo talks to John Matthew on team India's performance at men's hockey match
Aug 03, 2021, 02:15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Eight-time Olympic champions India lost to Belgium 2-5 in the men's hockey semifinal and will now play in the bronze-medal playoff. WION's Sports Editor, Digvijay Singh Deo talks to Anchor John Matthew about the match.
Read in App