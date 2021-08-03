WION's Digvijay Singh Deo talks to John Matthew on team India's performance at men's hockey match

Aug 03, 2021, 02:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Eight-time Olympic champions India lost to Belgium 2-5 in the men's hockey semifinal and will now play in the bronze-medal playoff. WION's Sports Editor, Digvijay Singh Deo talks to Anchor John Matthew about the match.
Read in App