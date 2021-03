'WHO changes COVID-19 mask guidance' 'Does not recommend specific health measures for travellers.' 'WHO praises China's response to coronavirus.' 'No clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.' WHO declared Covid-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Exactly one year later, there are no clear answers on how the virus originated. The world continues to grapple with the Wuhan virus. So, WHO messed up?