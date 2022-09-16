WION-VOA Co-Production: Unga 77 high-level week begins

Published: Sep 16, 2022, 10:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
This year's gathering of leaders at the U.N. General Assembly is taking place in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and as the war in Ukraine heads into a possibly decisive period. VOA United Nations correspondent Margaret Besheer has more.
