WION Pitstop: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace India review

Volkswagen India has replaced its five-seater Tiguan SUV with an updated seven-seater version - the Tiguan AllSpace. The new model is imported as CBU unit and has been priced at INR 28.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that develops 190 horsepower and 320Nm of maximum torque. The motor is paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The new Tiguan Allspace 2020 boasts of 4Motion AWD (all-wheel drive) system. There are plenty of driver assistance and safety features as well so hit on the video and check what all it has got and how was our experience with the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace.