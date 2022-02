Tata Motors has just introduced a new Kaziranga Edition line-up for its entire SUV range, which includes the Harrier, Nexon, Punch and Safari. As per the Indian carmaker, the special editions take inspiration from the Kaziranga National Park, which is located in Assam and is home to the one-horned Rhinoceros. Based on the top trims of each of the cars, the special edition mainly gives them several cosmetic changes on the interior and exterior, and some feature updates as well.