WION Pitstop: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class review

Mercedes-Benz has launched its all-new sixth-generation C-Class sedan in India with a starting price tag of INR 5.5 million. The new avatar of the popular C-Class sedan is fondly named the 'Baby S', and the reason behind that is its new S-Class inspired interior design and tech features. But the highlight among all the updates is the new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine option that replaces the 2.0-litre unit from the outgoing model. So, how does it feels to drive? That's what we are exploring in this video.