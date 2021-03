TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is already one of the most appreciated motorcycles in the 200cc category. And now, it is now available with even more advance technology and features in its 2021 avatar. Features like the riding modes and adjustable front suspension are not just segment firsts but not even available in a segment above. So, we took the 2021 Apache RTR 200 4V for a ride and here's how our experience went.