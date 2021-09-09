WION Ground Report: Dozens of Westerners to fly from Kabul as first commercial flight arrives

Sep 09, 2021, 09:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As the first commercial flight has arrived in Kabul and the Taliban authorities have agreed to allow 200 non-Afghans to leave the country, WION's Anas Mallick visited the Kabul airport to get us a better sense of the things on the ground.
