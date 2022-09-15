WION Ground Report: A glimpse of Uzbekistan's cultural capital Samarkand

Published: Sep 15, 2022, 11:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The SCO Summit is all set to take place in Samarkand, an Uzbek city that is rich in history and culture. WION's Siddhant Sibbal tells you more about the city that is set to host this mega summit.
