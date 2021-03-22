WION Global Summit speaker: Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem

Mar 22, 2021, 02.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, shares her views about WION Global Summit, to be held on March 24 in Dubai. She will be a dialogue partner at the session titled Peace Deals and the Shifting Sands of West Asia.
